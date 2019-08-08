Governor reviews to-date status of prevailing scenario in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik, who has directed his Advisors to provide daily updates to him regarding prevailing situation in J&K, in the aftermath of developments in the Parliament relating to Jammu and Kashmir, reviewed the to-date status of law and order and provision of basic services and essential commodities to people, in a meeting held here in the evening.

K.K Sharma, K. Skandan Advisors to Governor; B.V.R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary briefed Governor about their assessment of the situation and informed that overall situation is satisfactory.

Governor reviewed arrangements for enabling people to perform Friday prayers and for celebration of festival of Eid-ul-Azha in the coming week.

He was informed that to facilitate people for buying animals on the occasion of Eid, Mandis will be set up at different locations in the Valley and ration shops, grocery and medicine stores have been asked to remain open.

Governor has issued directions that students from outside J&K who wish to go to their homes for celebration of Eid may be facilitated. Further Governor has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to designated Liaison Officers for organising Eid festivities for students from J&K who are studying in other states and are unable to come to their homes on the occasion.

Governor has passed directions for setting up telephone lines in Deputy Commissioners’ offices for students to talk to their families back home.