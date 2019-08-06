Governor reviews security scenario in J&K

Army Commander gives assessment

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik, in a meeting held at Raj Bhavan this evening reviewed prevailing security and law and order scenario in the State, in the aftermath of developments in the Parliament relating to Jammu and Kashmir.

K. Vijay Kumar, K.K Sharma, K. Skandan, Farooq Khan-Advisors to Governor and B.V.R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, participated in the meeting.

Governor was given assessment of the prevailing situation in the State.

K.Vijay Kumar, K. Skandan and Farooq Khan, who have returned from Jammu after taking stock of the essential services, briefed Governor about the adequacy of essential supplies and delivery of various public services to the people including electricity, water supply and health care services in both the Kashmir and Jammu regions.

He stressed on the need for ensuring safety of general public and advised his administration to give due consideration to the genuine needs of people in the current scenario.

Subrahmanyam informed Governor that there is no dearth of essential commodities in the Valley and there is sufficient stocking of the same for over three months.

While reviewing the law and order situation and preparedness of the government machinery, Governor emphasised the need for constant alertness, preparedness and synergy among various departments and agencies to enable dealing with emerging situation in a coordinated and effective manner.

Governor reiterated the need to constantly maintain a close watch on the ground situation and underlined the importance of sustained efforts to bring peace and harmony in the society for the overall benefit of people.

The Governor has appealed to the public and leaders of various social, religious and political organisations to cooperate with the government machinery in the maintenance of law and order in the State.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander Northern Command, and Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon, GOC 15 Corps met Governor and briefed him about the internal and external security management in the State in the aftermath of development in the Parliament relating to Jammu and Kashmir and the status of preparedness for meeting any unforeseen arising situation here.

Governor stressed real time co-ordination between security forces and agencies involved in securing the safety and territorial integrity of the people and the State.