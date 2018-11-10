Governor reviews security; interacts with MHA team

Share Share 0 Share 0

Kishtwar delegation briefs on security concerns

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ahead of the Panchayat polls, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday reviewed the security situation at a high-level meeting, here.

The meeting was attended by Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor; Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander; B.V.R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police; Lt. Gen. Paramjit Singh GOC 16 Corps; Lt. Gen. Y.V.K Mohan, GoC 9 Corps; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; V.S.K Kaumudi, Spl DG CRPF; B Srinivas ADGP CID; Muneer Khan, ADGP, Security and Law and Order; Kamal N. Choubay, ADG CRPF; Ram Awtar, IG BSF; Maj. Gen. Rajiv Nanda, GoC Delta Force; Sanjeev Verma, Div. Commissioner Jammu, S.D.S Jamwal, IGP Jammu and officers of State and Central Intelligence Agencies.

In the meeting, Governor obtained the sector-wise assessments of the prevailing security situation and arising challenges.

He emphasised the crucial importance of maintaining a sustained close watch on the ground situation, and appreciated the sustained real time coordination and synergy between the security forces and the civil administration.

Governor also reviewed law and order situation throughout the State and stressed the need of a heightened vigil and ensuring the safety of protected persons and the security of all important establishments and installations. He appreciated the manner in which the security forces and the civil Chief Secretary directly to the Governor.

