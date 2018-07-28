Governor reviews progress, security of ongoing Amarnath Yatra

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Governor N.N Vohra, Chairman of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, reviewed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra at a high level meeting here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by K.Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor; B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dr. S. P. Vaid, Director General of Police, J&K; Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatt, GOC, 15 Corps; Maj. Gen. J. P. Mathews, GOC, Victor Force; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor and Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; R.K. Goyal, Principal Secretary, Home; Baseer Ahmed Khan, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Zulfiquar Hasan, IG, CRPF (Ops), Kashmir; A. G. Mir, ADGP, CID, J&K; Muneer Ahmed Khan, ADGP, Security & Home Guards; S.P. Pani, IGP, Kashmir; Ravi Deep Singh Sahi, IG, CRPF, Srinagar Sector; S.S. Guleria, DIG, CRPF, Srinagar; and Bhupinder Kumar, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

Umang Narula, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, informed that as of 26th July, 2018 evening 2,49,220 pilgrims had paid obeisance at the Shrine and the daily average arrival of the pilgrims was showing a progressive decline.

In the context of the further thinning of the Yatra in the coming days, the meeting reviewed the security aspects relating to the inward and outward movement of the declining number of Yatris as well as of the Langar Organisations which would be moving out of the Valley after finishing their assigned tenures.

The meeting discussed the obtaining security environment and the status of preparedness for meeting any unforeseen arising situation along the entry into the Valley and on the routes to Baltal and Chandanwari.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir informed the meeting that he has been regularly monitoring the basic facilities, including provision of medical services, water and power supplies etc. and all emerging issues are being handled on an immediate basis.

Governor observed that he shall further review on 31st July the number of the incoming pilgrims and consider the requirement of change/ rationalisation of the existing arrangements. In this context CEO SASB, was directed to hold urgent consultations with DC Jammu and other officers concerned with organising the daily convoy of pilgrims from Jammu to Kashmir.