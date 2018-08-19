Governor reviews NHIDCL roads, tunnels projects

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Governor N.N Vohra chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the pace at which the vital Z Morh and Zojila Tunnel projects and certain major road projects are being executed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

The review meeting was attended by B.B Vyas and Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Advisors to Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Nagendra Nath Sinha, Managing Director, NHIDCL; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary to Government Planning Development and Monitoring Department; Shahid Anayatullah. Commissioner, Revenue Department; Baseer Ahmed Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner Forest Department; Dr. Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal; Sanjeev Malik, Executive Director NHIDCL; M.G Vijay Kumar, General Manager (P); Ram Bachan Shivali, DGM (P); Ashutosh Chandwar, Senior Vice-President, IL&FS; Rishish Jha, Project Director, Z Morh; Richardson Christenson, Project Director Zojila, IL&FS; Maj. Gen. Amin Naik (Retd.) IL&FS; Ignacio Urerte, Tunnel Safety Expert, Z Morh Eptisa and Majid Imran, Tunnel Engineer, Z Morh, Eptisa.

Sinha, Managing Director, NHIDCL made a presentation to inform that under the Z Morh Tunnel Project, 42 % of the physical progress had been achieved in the case of excavation works and of the targeted 13,000 m of excavation 5,489 m has been completed and a Ventilation Tunnel of 596metre length had been completed.

Pertinently, the work on Z Morh Tunnel, with a total length of 6.5 km alongwith its approaches, is being constructed between the villages of Rezan and Shetkari on the Srinagar – Leh Highway. It is planned to be completed in April 2020.

Governor also reviewed the progress of Zojila Tunnel which will provide all weather year round connectivity between Srinagar, Kargil and Leh. It was informed that Zojila Tunnel will reduce the travel time from 3 hrs to 15 minutes. Work on this tunnel, started in May 2018, is expected to be completed in May 2025.

While reviewing the status of four laning of the Jammu-Akhnoor National Highway, Governor asked Advisor Ganai to visit the sites which are facing issues relating to alignments, widening, shifting of utilities, land acquistion etc. and decide the same on the spot, as possible.