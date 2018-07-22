Governor reviews encroachments on State, Panchayat, Forest lands

Share Share 0 Share 0

Directs Deputy Commissioners to enforce strict surveillance

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Governor N.N Vohra on Saturday chaired a high level meeting at the State Secretariat on Saturday to gain a firsthand assessment of the scale and nature of land encroachments in the State.

Consequent to the detailed presentation made by K.B. Agarwal, Financial Commissioner, Housing and Urban Development Department, Governor expressed serious concern over the encroachment of more than 18 lakh kanals of Government, Panchayat and Forest lands in the State, in gross violation of the Revenue, Forest and Municipal laws.

Governor Vohra directed all District Collectors in the State to immediately carry out a comprehensive mapping of all encroachments relating to State, Forest and Panchayat lands, Dal, Wular, Nageen lakes and other water bodies, Highways and public roads in their respective jurisdictions and forward the same through the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu by July 31, 2018.

He directed the District Collectors to make full use of available technologies, such as Geo Tagging and Satellite Mapping, to prepare a fully verified database by the given date.

Governor also directed Chief Secretary to ensure that the instructions earlier issued by the Revenue Department, pursuant to the Supreme Court Orders in “Jagpal Singh Vs. State of Punjab and Others” should be suitably revised to clearly lay down the roles and responsibilities of District and Divisional Administration regarding encroachments on government/public lands and issued to all concerned for effectively enforcing the law to secure the existing encroachments on time bound basis and ensure against fresh encroachments.

Vijay K. Ganai, Advisor to Governor, suggested that a Special Court/Tribunal be constituted to hear all cases pertaining to encroachments so that evictions in such cases are not delayed by the parties seeking stay of proceedings from various Courts.

Governor directed that both Divisional Commissioners, after they receive base data reports from their District Collectors, should prepare by August 15, 2018 lists of major encroachments, especially on National Highways, major roads, public places, commercial hubs, etc. especially those which are causing obstruction/ nuisance and initiate time-bound action for the eviction of encroachments.

Governor directed Divisional Commissioners to ensure that the Deputy Commissioners enforced the Ribbon Development Act and other legal provisions to strictly ensure against encroachments, particularly along both sides of the National Highway from Lakhanpur onwards; urgently reviewed issues relating to enlargement of Abadi Deh for meeting the genuine housing requirements of the people living in the villages.

He also directed that the Police department should provide all required assistance by deploying adequate forces to remove illegal encroachments.

Governor directed Chief Secretary to review the status of digitisation of land records in the State, which stands inordinately delayed. Governor observed that he shall take a further meeting to review results achieved, around 20th August 2018.

B.B Vyas, K. Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Advisors to the Governor; B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; K.B. Agarwal, Financial Commissioner, Housing and Urban Development; Dr. S.P. Vaid, Director General of Police; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to the Governor; Ravi Kesar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wild Life Warden; B. Siddhartha Kumar, Chairman, Pollution Control Board; R.K. Goyal, Principal Secretary, Home; Shahid Anayat Ullah, Secretary, Revenue; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu (through Video Conferencing); Baseer Khan, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Raj Kumar Bhagat, Commissioner/ Secretary, Tribal Affairs; Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Commissioner/ Secretary, Public Works (R&B); S.D.S. Jamwal, Inspector General of Police, Jammu (through Video Conferencing); S.P. Pani Inspector General of Police, Kashmir; Farooq Ahmad Shah, Secretary, PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control; Sheetal Nanda, Secretary, Rural Development; Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu (Through Video Conferencing); Arvind Kotwal, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (through Video Conferencing); Sajad Hussain Ganai, Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority; Riyaz Ahmad Wani, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Rajesh Kumar Shavan, Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority (through Video Conferencing); Abdul Hafiz Shah, Vice Chairman, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority and Ajay Kumar, Project Director, National Highway Authority of India, Jammu (through Video Conferencing) participated in the meeting.