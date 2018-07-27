Governor reviews development scenario in Kupwara

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Continuing his public outreach programme, the Governor N.N Vohra on Thursday visited the frontier district of Kupwara to review the pace of developmental works in the district. Immediately after landing, he held a detailed interaction with the elected representatives – MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

During their interactions with the Governor, the elected representatives raised several issues of public importance, most of which related to scarcity of drinking water in the district, long delays in starting works under Centrally Sponsored Schemes of the Power Development Department, liabilities under MGNREGA and Swach Bharat Mission and the need to expeditiously complete several long-languishing projects. The Legislators requested Governor to issue instructions to all the field functionaries to accelerate the pace of development works so that the public at large could be benefitted.

Governor gave a patient hearing to the elected representatives and mentioned that the purpose of his visit was to obtain first-hand feedback from the ground and take all required correctives to speed up the pace of the development process on the ground. He took special note of water scarcity raised by a number of Legislators. On being informed that nearly 50% habitations in the district suffered from some inadequacy of water, he directed the District Development Commissioner, Khalid Jahangir, to urgently identify water availability in the district and propose schemes to fully cover all uncovered or insufficiently covered habitations.

Governor later chaired a meeting of State, Divisional and District officers in which he reviewed the progress of all development works in the district.

The District Development Commissioner made a presentation in which he highlighted the progress achieved in the past year and the targets fixed for the current year.

In his concluding remarks the Governor directed all the Divisional and District officers to work systematically and ensure that all developmental works are completed within the available time and without any financial overrun. He also ordered the Commissioner Planning Department to release an additional Rs 5 crore to the DDC including Rs 1 crore to be used by DDC as an untied grant, for accelerating and completing the ongoing works.