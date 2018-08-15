Governor remits life imprisonment of 7 convicts

Share Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

SRINAGAR: In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 34 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, Governor N.N Vohra on Tuesday ordered that the remaining term of the seven life convict prisoners shall be remitted with effect from 15th August 2018.

The convicts whose life imprisonment has been remitted include, Bashir Ahmad, son of Sharief, resident of Gopala Tehsil Akhnoor Jammu, Life Imprisonment and fine Rs 50,000 Central Jail Jammu Kot Bhalwal; Mohammad Iqbal, son of Imam Din, resident of Mangota Marmat District Doda Life Imprisonment and fine Rs 6000 Central Jail Jammu Kot Bhalwal; Shalinder Singh, son of Keshaw Ram, resident of Santhi Kanhota District Doda Life Imprisonment and fine Rs 5000 Central Jail Jammu Kot Bhalwal; Uma Devi wife of late Mohinder Paul, resident of Dhani Dhar Rajouri Life Imprisonment and fine Rs 5000 Central Jail Jammu Kot Bhalwal; Sain, son of Haji Shera, resident of Hariwala Tehsil Mahore, District Reasi Life Imprisonment and fine Rs 15,000 Central Jail Jammu; Abdul Ahad Rather, son of Mohammad Akram Rather, resident of Jawbara Awantipora Life Imprisonment and fine Rs 20,000 Central Jail Srinagar and Bashir Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Gaffar Bhat, resident of Bahoo, Awantipora Pulwama Life Imprisonment and fine Rs. 20,000 Central Jail Srinagar.

According to a notification issued by Principal Secretary Home, R K Goyal here this evening, the convicts shall have to furnish surety bond and personal bond to the satisfaction of the concerned Superintendent Jail before their release.