Governor releases two publications of I&C Deptt

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday released two booklets titled “J&K Trade and Export Policy 2018-28” and “Reliving and Reviving Jammu & Kashmir Silk” published by the Department of Industries & Commerce here.

J&K Trade & Export Policy 2018-28 highlights the ingredients of the recently introduced maiden policy on Trade & Export by the State Government, whereas the other publication, Reliving & Reviving Jammu Kashmir Silk deals with the importance and promotion of silk industry in the State.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the Department for bringing out such informative publications and said that the books will further enrich the knowledge of readers on two particular subjects.

Advisors to Governor, B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary to Governor, Umang Narula, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Shailendra Kumar and other officers were present on the occasion.