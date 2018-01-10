Governor releases book ‘Vridh Vashisht Samhita’

STATE TIMES NEWS
NEW DELHI: On the occasion of the 34th Meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Governor N.N Vohra, Chairman of the Board, released Vridh Vashisht Samhita which has been written by Dr. Chander Mouli Raina who is a Member of Shrine Board.
Lauding Dr. Raina for his continuing literary endeavours, Governor observed that this book, which is based on the rare manuscripts on sage Vashishta’s work has been translated from Sanskrit to Hindi to enable it being studied by a much wider readership and provide them an insight into traditional Indian thought and other aspects of human life.
