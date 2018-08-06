Governor recalling Sudhanshu Panday, Attal Dulloo from Central deputation

Share Share 0 Share 0

After KPS, dozens of KAS officers to get non-functional grade

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: Governor’s administration has initiated the process of granting non-functional grade hike to scores of Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officers after giving this unprecedented benefit to a large number of Kashmir Police Service (KPS) officers. Jubilant over a substantial pay hike, which was not granted to them by any political government since 1999, the KPS officers celebrated and acknowledged this boon at a grand dinner organised by Director General of Police Dr Shesh Paul Vaid here tonight.

Governor’s administration is showering remarkable benefits on KPS and KAS officers who have been entangled in court cases on seniority issues or failed to get next grade promotion for a long time for other reasons.

Knowledgeable sources revealed to STATE TIMES that General Administration Department (GAD) is seeking clearance from State Vigilance Organisation in four of more than 50 KAS officers, including Special Secretaries, Additional Secretaries and Deputy Secretaries, before placing them in non-functional upper grades in anticipation of substantive rank promotions.

All the Administrative Secretaries have been asked to furnish annual performance reports and past posting details of Junior KAS officers within 15 minutes so as to consider them for non-functional grade promotions. Last week, as many as 142 junior KAS officers deployed in different departments have been recalled to GAD for their proper posting. However only those junior KAS officers who have successfully completed their probation period and five years of continuous service with excellent APRs would be considered for the non-functional elevation.

Sources said that this introduction would mean benefit of Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 a month for these officers.

Meanwhile, sources revealed, some senior IAS and IPS officers were being recalled from the Central deputation as there was considerable shortfall of officers to be posted as Administrative Secretaries.

Those being recalled from the Central deputation include Sudhanshu Panday, the 1987-batch IAS officer, who has been on deputation with Government of India from November 16, 2012. Holding the rank of Principal Secretary in J&K Government, Panday is currently posted as Joint Secretary in Department of Commerce at the Centre.

Attal Dulloo, the 1988-batch IAS officer, is also being recalled from the Centre. Dulloo, who has been on Central deputation from November 22, 2013, is currently posted as Joint Secretary in Department of Rural Development.

Sources said that there was also a possibility of Dheeraj Gupta being recalled as Principal Resident Commissioner in New Delhi for his posting as Principal Secretary in a department. The 1990-batch IAS officer is also holding additional charge of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. He had been unceremonious removed by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti as Administrative Secretary of Power Development Department for her government’s failure to make some grid stations operational.

In a significant development, Governor’s administration has last week recalled Dr B Srinivas, an Additional DGP rank officer (IPS-1990), from Central deputation. On deputation with Government of India from September 28, 2015, Srinivas is currently posted as Chief Security Officer at National Thermal Power Corporation. Sources said that Governor’s advisor Home, K Vijay Kumar had desired Srinivas’s posting on a key position in J&K Police.

Meanwhile, Atul Kumar Goel, IPS-2004 officer, who is awaiting his orders of posting after returning from Central deputation last month, is tipped to be appointed as DIG North Kashmir. DIG North Kashmir Sunil Kumar has last week proceeded to Central deputation.