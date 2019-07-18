Governor reassigns departments to Advisors

Farooq Khan gets Education, Agri, SW, RDD & PR, Tribal Affairs

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday re-assigned the charge of departments to his Advisors.

As per the order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Advisor Vijay Kumar has been assigned charge of the departments of Home, Forest, Ecology & Environment, Health & Medical Education, Youth Services & Sports, Hospitality & Protocol, Civil Aviation, Estates and Information.

Advisor Khurshid A Ganai has been assigned the charge of the departments of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, ARI & Trainings, Cooperative, Floriculture, Tourism, Election, Planning, Development & Monitoring, Labour & Employment and Higher Education.

Advisor, K Skandan has been assigned the charge of the departments of Information Technology, Industries and Commerce, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Ladakh Affairs, Revenue, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction, Transport and Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs.

Advisor Kewal Kumar Sharma has been assigned the charge of the departments of Public Works (R&B), Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control, Power, Finance, Housing & Urban Development and Science and Technology.

Advisor Farooq Ahmad Khan has been assigned the charge of the departments of School Education, Technical Education, Haj and Auqaf, Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs, Culture, Agriculture/ Horticulture and Rural Development & Panchayati Raj.

Papers related to General Administration Department shall be submitted by the Chief Secretary directly to Governor.

The latest reshuffle in the portfolios has been effected after February 2 this year when Skandan Krishnan was appointed as the fourth Advisor to Governor.

While Education, Social Welfare, Culture, Tribal Affairs, Agriculture, Haj and Auqaf departments allotted to Farooq Khan were earlier held by Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj portfolios were being looked after by Skandan Krishnan.

Farooq Khan, appointed as fifth Advisor to the Governor, was a former member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Administrator of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. He has also remained as in-charge of BJP Minority Morcha and BJP’s affairs in farthest North-Eastern State of Nagaland.

Farooq Khan was earlier Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson.

He joined BJP before 2014 Indian general election during a BJP political rally at Hiranagar in Kathua in March 2014.

Farooq Khan, a former Inspector General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir led the operation to clear the Hazratbal Shrine in March 1996. Farooq has also remained as head of the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy, Udhampur.