Governor reallocates Departments to Advisors

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday reallocated the Departments to Advisors B.B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and Kewal Krishan Sharma.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) here this evening, the Planning, Development and Monitoring, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Ladakh Affairs, Election, Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Revenue, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Tribal Affairs, ARI and Trainings, Agriculture Production and Horticulture have been allocated to Advisor B.B Vyas.

The Departments of Home, Forests, Ecology and Environment, Health and Medical Education, Youth, Services and Sports, Hospitality and Protocol, Civil Aviation, Estates, Information, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Departments have been allocated to the Advisor K Vijay Kumar.

Whereas, School Education, Higher Education, Transport, Haj and Auqaf, Technical Education, Floriculture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Cooperatives, Tourism, Culture, Social Welfare Labour and Employment have been allotted to Advisor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai.

The Departments of Public Works (R&B), PHE & IFC, PDD, Finance, Housing and Urban Development, Information Technology, Industries and Commerce and Science and Technology have been allocated to Advisor Sharma. However, as per the order, the papers related to GAD shall be submitted by Chief Secretary directly to the Governor.

“In pursuance of Section-2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Delegation of Powers Act, 2018 (Governor’s Act No. 1 of 2018), and in partial modification of SRO-282 dated 23 June 2018, and read with Notification SRO-293 dated 2nd July 2018, the Governor is pleased to direct that the powers exercisable by a Minister shall be exercised by the Advisors to the Governor in respect of the Departments allocated to them,” the order said.