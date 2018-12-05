Governor pays tribute to Sheikh Abdullah

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday paid rich tribute to Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on his birth anniversary and recalled his significant contribution to the development of Jammu and Kashmir.
In his message, Governor observed that Sheikh Sahib was a popular leader and a social reformer who fought for the rights of the oppressed sections of the society, irrespective of caste, creed or religion and strived for the sustenance of secular and pluralistic values.
