Governor, others mourn Sushma Swaraj’s demise

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over sudden demise of former Union Minister and veteran political leader Sushma Swaraj.

Describing her as a dynamic politician, a symbol of women empowerment, who always worked for the betterment of the country, Governor observed that it is difficult to fill space left by her. In a condolence message, Governor has prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in its hour of grief.

Prof Bhim Singh, Chief Patron of National Panthers Party expressed deep shock on the death of Sushma Swaraj.

Prof Bhim Singh said that Sushma Swaraj as a leader of BJP campaigned for him (Bhim Singh) in Udhampur – Parliamentary Constituency where Bhim Singh was contesting as a Panthers Party Candidate and BJP was supporting him. She was a great source of encouragement to the Kashmiri Migrants who were received in Delhi by Sushma Swaraj at Parliamentary Meeting Hall in Delhi.

Prof. Bhim Singh said that she was a great lawyer who served the poor and needed for years representing them in the High Court and Supreme Court.

Prof Bhim Singh in a condolence message expressed sympathies with the family members of Sushma Swaraj. JKNPP also held a condolence meeting at its Party Headquarters, Jammu and expressed shock on the shocking demise of Sushma Swaraj.

All India Kashmiri Samaj also paid homage to Sushma Swaraj. Members of the All India Kashmiri Samaj prayed almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.

The Kashmiri Pandit Sabha, in a condolence meeting held under the chairmanship of its President K.K Khosa, mourned demise of Sushma Swaraj.

The Sabha remembered the extra ordinary help which she had been extending to the Kashmiri Pandit displaced community whenever it was required. The members prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to all her family members and well wishers including the Kashmiri Pandits to bear this irreparable loss. Those who attended the meeting include Ashok Braroo, Ashwani Koul, S.L Bagati, G.J Kampassi, B.L Tiku, Ashok Kher, Subash Dhar, Dr Ashok Koul, Dr Usha Tickoo, Kewal Sher, Rajinder Tiku, V.K Bakshi, Jitinder Parimoo, B.L Rawal, Vinod Bhat and Deepak Dhar.