Governor must walk the talk on drive against corruption

The controversy over the statement of Governor Satya Pal Malik has snowballed into a full-fledged debate, both on social media platforms and other modes like the print media. Newspaper offices are getting flooded with public reaction on corruption, which has caught the imagination of one and all. The debate has turned out as huge cause of embarrassment for the politicians who jumped the gun and made premature and immature statements. Now the debate has gained momentum with opinion leaders to commoners expressing their views boldly and freely. Here are some observations:

Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman JKNPP said, “Being the Constitutional Head of J&K, Governor Satya Pal Malik’s stand on corruption is praiseworthy and he should take every possible step to weed out this menace from the State.” He said that Governor should avow and announce that corrupt elements will not be spared at any cost and every possible effort will be made to root out corruption. He however, resented that no action has yet been initiated against the politicians and bureaucrats involved in the backdoor appointments and those who looted the green gold of the State, which the Governor himself disclosed earlier.

“The large scale misappropriation of funds in the Public Works and Public Health Engineering Departments amounts to crores of rupees. There are several complaints regarding arbitrary transfers in the State proving that the gamut has now turned out to be a full-fledged transfer industry. Governor should fulfill his commitments by fighting corruption head on for restoring faith of common man on governance”, the NPP chairman averred.

Gagan Partap Singh, State Secretary, JKNPP, said that the State is suffering from the menace of corruption for the past 70 years. Due to corruption, the people of Jammu region are solely affected and are facing the brunt of Kashmir centric policies of the successive governments. He said people of Jammu region are in full support of the Governor’s statement against corrupt and want Malik to take stern action against the culprits including anti-national elements by intensifying his tirade against corruption. He said Malik should prove his words by implementing his directions against corrupt.

Anil Gupta, businessman said that Governor Satya Pal Malik’s crusade against corrupt and anti-nationalists is a welcome step and those daring to slam his statement must be having certain vested interests.

He said that Governor’s message against the people who looted the wealth of Kashmir is sending clear message that the administration will not spare any of those indulging in the wrong and corrupt practices. He said Governor has earlier also exposed corruption by highlighting job scam and cancelling power projects. He wished that Governor’s rule should continue in the State to ensure corruption free society and welfare of common masses.

Welcoming the statement of the Governor, a youth leader Gaurav Dubey said that youth of the State, especially hailing from Jammu region, have high hopes from the Governor’s administration. “It is expected that soon action will be taken to eradicate corruption, discrimination within regions, mis-governance, unemployment, etc instead of cosmetic exercises”, he said adding that right from independence of the country, the State has been ruled by Kashmir-centric political parties, which always gave preference to Kashmir region, while Jammu and Ladakh were ignored on all counts. “These Valley-centric parties also failed to provide justice to the Kashmiri youth in real sense, but only used them for their own benefits. The Valley youth were pushed to anti-national activities and misled just to enjoy loaves of power, thus caring least for their future. The hands, which should be provided pens or tools for contributing in the nation’s development, were given ‘weapons and stones’ to use them against security forces and nation,” Dubey added. Dubey emphasized that stern action should be taken against all such political parties and leaders, who always derive huge benefits from State exchequer, which was meant for development and prosperity of the people.

Ankur Sharma, Advocate, Chairman Ikkjutt Jammu, appreciated the statement of Governor Satya Pal Malik against those who indulged in loot and promoted the culture of corruption. He said the Governor should focus on ensuring good governance for making J&K a welfare State. He said that there is dire need to introduce reforms in the democratic and bureaucratic set-up by implementing 73rdand 74th amendments in J&K.

“Governor should also take adequate steps by providing rights to the minorities living in the State”, he said and laid emphasis for identifying the offices and authorities having too much authority vested in them.

“For the success of democracy, we have to dilute the bureaucracy. This can effectively contain the corruption in the State. Till the time, administrative reforms are not introduced, corruption cannot be handled,” Sharma maintained.

Rajesh Dhawan, businessman has hailed the statement of Governor on war against corruption, saying that the malady, flowing from top to bottom in political establishment and administration, has eaten up the vitals of society.

He said that the big fishes with corrupt intention have caused more dent to the ‘Paradise on Earth’ than terrorists. He appealed to the Governor to deal with such elements with an iron hand.