Governor meets Randhawa, Vakil

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Vikram Randhawa on Monday met Governor Satya Pal Malik here.

Randhawa apprised the Governor about various pressing issues of public importance and discussed problems of people living near the International Border.

Meanwhile, Joint Director National Institute of Fashion Technology, Srinagar, D.P Solanki also met the Governor and briefed him about functioning of the NIFT, courses offered and discussed certain matters relating to infrastructure development and staff positioning in the Institute.

Governor emphasised the important role NIFT could play in promoting the textile and handicrafts sector in the State besides opening avenues for entrepreneurship in fashion related sectors.

Later, a delegation of Hospital Development Fund Employees Association, J&K, led by its President Javed Telwani, met the Governor and apprised him regarding its various issues and requested for regularising Hospital Development Fund Employees at the earliest.

Peoples Conference, Senior Vice President and former Minister, Abdul Gani Vakil called on the Governor Satya Pal Malik, at Raj Bhawan.

While emphasising to start dialogue process with all shades of opinion, Vakil said that it is necessary to initiate confidence building measures to bring people nearer to national mainstream. “It is necessary to start a sincere and result oriented dialogue process with all stakeholders to get the state, more particularly valley out of the morass besides bridging gap between people and national mainstream,” he suggested.

While talking to Governor, Vakil warned that large scale arrests and harassments are no solution to the problem and can only lead to a dangerous situation.

Terming unemployment as a serious concern, Vakil insisted to focus towards the alarming problem, so that youth should not get frustrated and play in hands of enemies.

Vakil also told the Governor that fruit-growers are passing through turbulent times because of present economic crisis and are indebted to different banks. He emphasised for establishing cold storage facility at Fruit Mandi Sopore along with a Juice Factory on modern lines besides waiving-off all KCC loans of fruit growers, which is their long pending demand. He further informed the Governor that a number of fruit growers, including those from Rafiabad area, are still waiting for compensation of damages caused due to natural calamities last year.

Talking about dilapidated road infrastructure in Rafiabad, Vakil insisted the Governor to upgrade road connectivity in Rafiabad, particularly PMGSY roads of Behrampora and Kakroosa. He also demanded to bring Rafiabad on tourism map of Kashmir besides developing Bosnia and Mandoji Hamam as tourist resorts keeping in view the serene beauty of the area.

Vakil also brought into the notice of Governor lack of adequate security of Peoples Conference leaders at district level and demanded that they may be provided adequate security cover keeping in view present prevailing situation.

The Governor listened to Vakil patiently and assured him of redressal of all issues highlighted by him on priority.