Governor meets Rajnath

Agency

New Delhi:: Governor N N Vohra on Wednesday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with him various issues, including the security situation in the State.

During the 20-minute meeting, the governor briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation along the border with Pakistan, which has been violating ceasefire regularly, official sources said.

The constitution of a study group to examine the problems being faced by the people living near the International Border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir was also discussed in the meeting, sources said. The group was set up by the home ministry recently.

On Tuesday, the home minister had said that five to six terrorists are killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir every day.