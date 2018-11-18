Governor Malik releases Prof Mattoo’s book

Share Share 0 Share 0

S TATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: The tenor and motivation of the book are perhaps best paraphrased by the sagacity of Prof Amitabh Mattoo himself- A real spring in Jammu and Kashmir will arrive when learning and knowledge become the leitmotif of the future of the State. A knowledge-based Jammu and Kashmir will value its traditional strengths and leverage state- of- the- art external practices to empower all of us, especially our youth, to become key engines for driving social stability and resilient ethical foundations.

The Governor, while gracing the podium, emphasised the gravitas of the book with the following excerpt- “I have been in contact with youth groups; youngsters who proudly call themselves Indian and Kashmiri with equal fervour and have no political backing who are working in the State. You shall be amazed, Prof Mattoo, that the solutions your book elucidates are precisely those which address the grievances and problems they had voiced.”

A knowledge- entered Jammu and Kashmir is one which values its traditional strengths, while leveraging state- of- the- art 21st century global best practices, to empower its youth to become the key engines for driving social stability, good governance and economic growth within the state. The book is intended as a blueprint for transformation. It identifies and prioritises the key objectives in the knowledge sector and provides a broad roadmap to achieve these objectives in the next decade. The vision document has been put together with the objective of developing confident, creative, self- motivated learners and thinkers who are well- connected to their roots and values, yet have the ability to respect global differences and diversity. It aims to encourage a whole new generation of problem- solvers, analytical thinkers and risk- takers, who are willing to experiment and innovate. In order to realise the goals for 2028, the document looks at transformative and innovative approaches, which would be required across all stages of education.

Prof Amitabh Mattoo was the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, with the status of a Cabinet Minister.