Governor Malik meets Prez, PM

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, four days after being sworn in to the gubernatorial post.

Malik had paid a courtesy visit to the president and the prime minister here, according to tweets by Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Prime Minister’s Office. He took oath as the 13th Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on August 23, replacing N N Vohra.