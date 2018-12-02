Governor launches Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday launched the ambitious “Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)” at an impressive function held at Teacher’s Bhawan, Gandhi Nagar here.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office; K Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai -Advisors to Governor; Jugal Kishore and Shamsher Singh, Members of Parliament; Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Mayor and Corporators of Jammu Municipal Corporation, besides senior officers, Medicos, Para-medicos and large number of people were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the function, Governor observed that the Scheme would provide medical facilities to the poor and vulnerable families in secondary and tertiary care hospitals of the country. He further stated that the AB-PMJAY is the world’s largest healthcare scheme which aims at providing portable coverage of Rs 5 lakh per entitled family annually, and a beneficiary covered under the scheme would be allowed to avail cashless benefits from public and private empanelled hospitals across the country.

Governor stated that crores of poor and vulnerable people of the country will be benefitted through the AB-PMJAY. Quoting “Bimar Na Rahega Ab Lachaar, Bimari Ka Hoga Muft Upchaar”, he added that now every entitled family will have access to cashless and paperless healthcare coverage for all critical diseases.

Governor noted that over 31 lakh beneficiaries from J&K State will be benefitted from this scheme. Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching this noble scheme for the benefit of poor, Governor observed that Prime Minister has launched various people friendly welfare schemes and AB-PMJAY is the best among all in which every entitled beneficiary can expend up to 5 lakh annually for medical treatment.

Governor hailed the entire team of the Health and Medical Education Department including officers and officials for receiving ‘Best Performing Large State’ award for impressive performance in the Health sector by the India Today group at the “State of the States Conclave 2018″. The State got first position on account of high reduction in Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in a single year and for effective implementation of health schemes thus providing better healthcare to the rural population of the State.

Earlier, Governor along with other dignitaries distributed Golden Cards among 10 eligible beneficiaries for availing the annual health cover facility.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that present Union Government under the dynamic stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been launching various people friendly schemes. He emphasised that an important feature of this scheme is that pre-existing diseases are also covered. He also mentioned various other welfare schemes launched by the Union Government including Jan Dhan Yojana.

Terming the occasion as historic, Jugal Kishore extended his gratitude to Prime Minister for launching this scheme. He stressed on the need for creating awareness about the scheme for the benefit of people.

Giving brief account of AB-PMJAY Scheme, Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education said that it is a flagship scheme which was launched on September 23, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country with the aim of improving and strengthening healthcare at all levels and to create new health institutions. He said that State Health Agency AB-PMJAY J&K has so far empanelled 144 government and private hospitals in State, adding that a vigorous drive has also been launched for registration of beneficiaries for Golden Cards.

Bhupinder Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, State Health Agency, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)” J&K presented the vote of thanks.