Omkar Dattatray

The institution of governor is above politics and as such a governor is always apolitical. Governor is not of any political party but is above politics and as such casting aspersions on the office of governor is very unfortunate and should not happen. But the way our political leaders of mainstream parties criticise the Governor Satya Pal Malik has no base at all and they do it for remaining in the limelight and for the fear of their being exposed. NC President and MP Farooq Abdullah is on record to have said that Satya Pal Malik is a BJP Governor and hence he did not visit graveyard of the so called martyrs of the J&K read Kashmir of 13th July 1931.

He has said that how will Governor visit the mazar shouda being the BJP governor. Farooq Abdullah is better asked to read the constitution of India and then cast aspersions on the august office of governor. Governor is the union governments representative and agent and he occupies office of governor till he enjoys pleasure of the president of India & governor cannot and should not be associated with any political party even though he may be a political man in his yester year. Therefore a governor is a political though and through and can not be associated with any political party. Therefore the political leader should think before speaking anything about the office of governor and the

person of governor.

Governor sees to it that the state government is carried on in accordance with the highest constitutional propriety. So a governor is a political and to label him with politics does not behave well of the political leaders and they should desist from using such unfounded accusation of politics with the governor. There are no takers of their narrow and one-sided criticism of the governor office. The constitution gives executive power of the state to the governor in normal course. He appoints the chief minister and other ministers on the advice of the chief ministers. But during governor rule a governor is not the head of the state only but is the head of the government in a state. He has the executive as well as legislative powers during the governor/ presidents rule. In normal course governor is the head of the state. He is the chief executive of the state.

He enjoys the same position in the state as the president enjoys at the centre. But in a way his position is slightly better. He can use discretionary power as the constitution grant him some discretionary powers. Mostly person of repute and eminence in public life or senior politician or retired civil and military officer are appointed governor. A governor performs executive power but in doing so he mostly acts on the advice of the chief minister of the state but that is not the case while the state is under governor/ presidents rule.

The governor is not a member of the state legislative and yet he is part of it. All bills passed by the State legislature become acts only after the assent of the governor. The governor summons & pirogues the sessions of the state legislative. He has financial power also. A money bill can be introduced in the legislature only with the prior consent of the governor concerned. The governor of the state has some judicial powers. He can influence the appointment posting & promotion of district judges & other judicial officers.

He has power to grant pardon, reprieve, or remission of punishment etc. A review of the power of the governor makes it clear that he has got wide power and not a constitutional ruler only. There are some areas in which the governor can act at his discretion without consulting the Chief Minister of the state. Governor is not a superfluous highness.

The constitution as such makes the governor of a state important factor in the state administrative. Governor is the link and a bridge of meaning between the centre & the state. He acts as the agent of the president in normal times as well as when he acts as the real head during presidents rule in the stat It is because of this role that at time, governor became a controversial person but it should not happen for the good of the state centre relation and the good of the state and governor office.

A governor in most cases, a public officer with the power to govern the executive branch of a non-sovereign or sub-national level of government, ranking under the head of state. In federal set up governor may be little of a politician who governs a constituent state. The constitution vests in the governor all the executive power of the State Government. Governor thus is infact not only a constitutional head of the state but he enjoys real power even in normal course but under presidents rule he is the real head of the state and he enjoys all the executive, legislative and even some judicial power.

Therefore, it can be safely said that governor position is very important in the federal set up of India and his role and importance can not be overlooked. But at the same time, it should be noted that a governor is always a political figure and he can not be associated with any political party while he is working in the capacity of a governor. A governor is above party political and he cannot associate himself with any political party and in the Indian federation and in the state-centre relation a governor is always apolitical figure.