Governor invites BJP to form Govt in Karnataka

Agency

Bengaluru: Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday invited BJP legislature party leader B S Yeddyurappa to form the government in Karnataka, capping a day of intense jockeying for power and allegations by the Congress of bribery and horse-trading against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I invite you (Yeddyurappa) to form the government and be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka,” a communiqué from Raj Bhavan said. Vala also asked Yeddyurappa to seek a vote of confidence within 15 days of assuming office as the chief minister.

Briefing reporters, BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao said Yeddyurappa will take oath here tomorrow at 9 AM.

Toiling hard to control the levers of power in Karnataka, Yeddyurappa and H D Kumaraswamy, the leader of the newly formed JD(S)-Congress alliance had earlier met Vala and staked claim to form the government.

Following the governor’s announcement, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the Congress of “blowing up the Constitution to shambles”.

“The party that blew up the constitution to shambles is teaching us the constitution, the party that imposed President rule the most number of times is giving us lessons,” Prasad said. Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the governor for his “partisan decision” and giving “official sanctity” to “horse trading”.