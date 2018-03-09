Governor inspects on Tarakote Track; directs expeditious completion of shelter sheds and slope stabilisation work

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To review the completion of the upcoming 7.4 km Tarakote Marg, costing over Rs 48 crore, Governor N. N. Vohra, Chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, undertook an extensive inspection of this new track to connect Banganga to Ardhkuwari.

Accompanied by M. M. Gupta, Chief Engineer and Anshul Garg, Additional Chief Executive Officer; and other concerned officers and engineers of the Shrine Board, Governor travelled on the Tarakote Marg, stopped at various places and took stock of the ongoing work on the construction of shelter sheds and hillslope stabilisation at the vulnerable sites. He gave directions regarding the expeditious completion of the shelter sheds and various facilities for ensuring the safety of pilgrims against shooting stones and landslides and protecting them from the vagaries of weather.

Governor also directed for timely action being taken for operationalising Bhojan alayas, View Points, Medical Units and speedily completing landscaping and greening of the entire area along the track to enhance the ambience.

He also directed urgent action for the installation of ultra filtration based water kiosks at the identified locations along the Tarakote Marg to provide to the pilgrims free of cost ultra filtered quality drinking water as has already been done along the track from Banganga to Bhawan.

Later, the Governor inspected the Link Road connecting the Tarakote Marg with the existing track near Gulshan Langar which is in the advanced stage of completion. He also inspected the newly constructed footbridge on Banganga on this Link Road near the Gulshan Langar.

Among those present on the occasion were Neelam Khajuria, SDM, Katra; and Naresh Singh, Additional SP, Katra.