Governor inaugurates Gurukul Phase-II

KATRA: To provide residential accommodation to the students pursuing Shastri Course and their teachers, the Acharyas, Governor N.N Vohra, Chairman Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, inaugurated Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul Phase-II at Charan Paduka, Katra.

Dr. S.S Bloeria, Dr. Ashok Bhan, H.L Maini, Justice (Retd) Permod Kohli and Maj. Gen. (Retd) Shiv Kumar Sharma, Board Members; Jitendra Kumar Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Shrine Board; Prasanna Ramaswamy G, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi; Dr. M.K Kumar, Additional CEO of Shrine Board; Tahir Bhat, SSP Reasi and Jitendra Kumar Gupta, Commandant, CRPF 6th Bn were present on the occasion. Besides, Members of Governing Council for Gurukul viz Prof. Y.K Mishra, Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri and Pankaj Gupta, Dy. CEO and Administrator of Gurukul were also present at the inaugural function.

The Governor complimented Dr. S.S Bloeria and H.L Maini for their sustained personal interest which enabled the completion of this important project within the envisaged time frame. He went around the Hostel Block and Acharya Block, viewed the facilities provided therein, and emphasized the need for effective day to day maintenance of all the facilities, particularly the toilets, and asked for planting bougainvillea and other ornamental plants and shady trees in the space adjoining the hostel building for enhancing the green cover and aesthetics of the complex.

Governor interacted with the students and Acharyas of the Shastri Classes. He advised the students to work hard and avail optimum benefit from the state-of-the-art facilities, highly qualified faculty and other requisite logistics provided by the Shrine Board for imparting high standard education.

The Gurukul Phase-II comprises a Hostel Block, Acharya Block, Yagyashalla and Temple. The 3-storey Hostel Block has 10 spacious rooms each on ground floor and first floor for accommodating 40 students with all required facilities. There are three guest rooms, sitting lounge etc on the second floor besides a big hall for organising functions. The 3-storey Acharya Block comprises six residential accommodation sets for Acharyas, two residential quarters in each storey with modern facilities. The Gurukul Phase-II has been constructed by Civil Engineering Wing of Shrine Board at a cost of Rs. 7.21 crore. The total built up area of the Hostel Block and Acharya Block is 22,000 sft and 6,600 sft respectively.

Dr. Bloeria, Chairman of Governing Council for Gurukul, gave details of facilities provided for the students of Shastri Classes, which include a well stocked library and Language Lab and other logistics provided therein for quality teaching.

Presently, 151 students are studying from Class 6th to Shastri Class in this fully residential institution which was established by the Shrine Board in 2010. Education, boarding, lodging, books, uniforms etc. are being provided to the students by the Shrine Board totally free of cost.

Prof. Y.K Mishra, Member Governing Council for Gurukul; Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri, Member Governing Council for Gurukul and Dr. Arvind Karwani, Dy CEO, SMVDSB were also present.