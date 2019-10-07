Governor greets people on Mahanavami, Dussehra

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday felicitated the people on the occasion of Mahanavami and Dussehra and hoped that both these auspicious festivals would be the harbingers of peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

In his message of greetings, Governor observed that these festivals symbolize the triumph of virtue and righteousness over evil and darkness. He noted that these festivals, which are a glorious heritage of our pluralistic traditions, revive and strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity.

Governor prayed for well-being of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.