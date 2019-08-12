Governor greets people on Eid-ul-Azha

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik has extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and prayed for their well-being and prosperity. In his message of felicitations, Governor has hoped that this festival would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity, and revive the glorious pluralistic ethos for which Jammu and Kashmir has been known for centuries past. Governor prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the State.
