Governor flags civic, Panchayat elections with Mehbooba

‘Stresses on eradicating inefficient, corrupt elements’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: With December 2017 trickling away, Governor N N Vohra on Friday stressed on the early establishment of urban and grass- root democratic institutions in the state for the welfare of people.

During his meeting with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at the Raj Bhawan here, Vohra is reported to have vociferously flagged the issue of Panchayat elections, keeping in view several deadlines having not been kept in this regard over the years.

The Governor has been quite often emphasising on the crucial importance of holding the panchayat polls for the establishment of a three-tiered framework of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI). He had approved even promulgated ordinance during the Darbar Move period, so that no time was lost in starting the preparations for the pending elections.

By virtue of promulgation of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, a spokesman of the Raj Bhavan had indicated the holding of polls this year end. It is with this objective the Governor had given assent to the Ordinance. The Ordinance empowered the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer to determine and de-limit the halqa panchayats and conduct the panchayat polls.

The Ordinance generated immense political activity across the State with the opposition National Conference going in election mode, notwithstanding the polls being held on non-party basis.

On December 4, former Chief Minister and NC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, had met the Governor here and informed that his party was looking forward to the forthcoming Panchayat elections, which were long overdue. He had also complained that the indirect election of the Sarpanch could vitiate the essence of the Panchayati Raj institutional framework. He also demanded that full details of the delimitation of Panchayats recently done by the State Government should be placed in the public domain. He stressed the need for all the candidates being provided effective security and the sanctity of Gram Sabhas being strictly maintained till the elections were concluded.

According to sources, the Governor has been discussing the matter with regard to Panchayat elections with the Chief Minister since the summer of 2016. He has been pressing for the early conduct of the polls to both the urban and rural self-governing bodies.

Given the keen desire of the Governor, today’s meeting with Mehbooba Mufti assumes significance and raises hopes about notifying the election schedule as early as possible. He has called for early establishment of urban and grass root democratic institutions for promoting welfare.

During the meeting, Mehbooba Mufti informed the Governor about her recent tours to districts in Kashmir and told him about the issues there including those related to development; internal and external security; and rural and urban local body elections.

During the hour-long meeting, she also briefed him about the tentative schedule of the budget session, a spokesman said.

The Governor also stressed on ensuring transparent and accountable functioning of the administrative system by eradicating inefficient and corrupt elements, the spokesman said.