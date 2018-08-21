Governor flags AIIMS, IIT priority projects; seeks status report on Jammu development

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chairing a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday to review the implementation of important projects in Jammu Governor N.N Vohra called for a vigorous, sustained and proactive approach to place important developmental projects on course and for expediting their implementation.

He directed sharp attention being directed to ensure the timely formulation of DPRs, constant follow-up with the concerned Central Ministries for the release of funds, systematic monitoring of the pace of works on the ground, effective intra-departmental coordination for urgent resolution of all impediments, and timely submission of Utilization Certificates to avail the maximum resources from the Government of India for all round infrastructure development.

Advisors to the Governor B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar & Khurshid Ahmad Ganai; Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam; Financial Commissioner, Housing & Urban Development, K B Aggarwal; Principal Secretary To Governor, Umang Narula; Principal Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring, Rohit Kansal; Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Hirdesh Kumar; Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Dr Pawan Kotwal; Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Sarita Chauhan; Commissioner Forests, Saurabh Bhagat; Commissioner PWD, Khurshid Ahmad Shah; Secretary PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control, Farooq Ahmad Shah; Secretary Culture, Mohammad Salim Shishgar; Secretary Education & Tourism, Rigzian Sampheal, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma and other senior officers and Chief Engineers of the concerned Departments were present at the meeting. Chief Conservator Forests Jammu, District Development Commissioner Jammu, Vice-Chairman JDA, Chief Engineers of CPWD, PDD, PWD, PHE, I&FC Jammu and other concerned officers were also present at the meeting. Deputy Commissioner Samba attended the meeting through video-conferencing.

In regard to the various procedural problems which are delaying the execution of the projects which were discussed in detail in the meeting, Governor directed for immediate establishment of a Committee, headed by Chief Secretary, to regularly review and resolve problems which may come in the way of speedy construction of AIIMS, IIT, IIM, and other important projects. This Committee will deal with and settle all issues relating to the acquisition/ transfer of land, grant of forest clearances, felling of trees, alignment of approach roads, construction of boundary walls, provision of power supply and potable water supply, flood protection works, etc.

AIIMS Jammu: Governor directed Divisional Commissioner Jammu to provide a suitable rehabilitation plan including housing and other basic amenities for the families to be relocated from the site acquired for the AIIMS.

Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex: Expressing dissatisfaction over the very poor pace of work on Mubarak Mandi Restoration Project, Governor asked Secretary Tourism to urgently review every aspect of the project and send his recommendations to the Chief Secretary within seven days.

Tawi Lake: Work on this project has been stopped because GVR Infra Ltd, the company executing the project, has secured a status quo order from Chennai High Court, after turning a defaulter on execution. Governor directed Secretary PHE, I&FC to take urgent action to have the stay vacated and to see that work is immediately resumed on the project.

Tawi Riverfront Development: Governor directed immediate further action to operationalise the DPR of the project, which has been prepared by the Consultants of Sabarmati River Front Development Corporation Limited and has been vetted by the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee.

Multi-level Parking at Bus Stand/ Panjtirthi: The meeting was informed that work on multi-tier parking at Jammu Bus Stand, at the cost of Rs 213 crore, is being carried out expeditiously as a part of Jammu Smart City Project. Regarding Panjtirthi Multi-level Parking Project, it was informed that the project is being re-worked due to some feasibility issues.

Cable Car Project: The meeting was informed that the Bahu Fort-Mahamaya-Peerkho cable car project, coming up at a cost of Rs 75 crore, shall be commissioned by October this year.

Governor called for putting all security and logistic aspects fully in place before the commissioning of the project. He directed that strict security audit of the project should be ensured to avoid any mishap.

IIT Jammu: The meeting was informed that the 2018 batch of 133 students with 30 girls have been admitted in IIT at its Jagti Campus and by 2020 the existing temporary campus will be sufficient for 600 students and the Master Plan for the main campus is already under preparation.