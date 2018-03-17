Governor expresses grief over demise of D.C Raina’s wife

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Governor N.N. Vohra has conveyed his condolences to D.C Raina, Member Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board on the demise of his wife.
In his message Governor has expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I am more hungry now for good work: Rajpal Yadav
Irrfan wants ‘Blackmail’ to release on time: Makers
‘Haider’ actor Narendra Jha dies at 55
Amitabh Bachchan says he is fine
Had a different perception of Varun in my head: Shoojit Sircar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper