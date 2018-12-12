Governor e-inaugurates CAL Centres and ICT Labs

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday e-inaugurated Computer Aided Learning (CAL) Centres and Information Communication Technology (ICT) Labs here from the Civil Secretariat-Jammu.

The e-inauguration ceremony was telecast live in all the Labs and Centres through J&K Knowledge Network set up by the School Education Department. These Labs and Centres have been established to promote usage of ICT in Government Upper Primary, High and Higher Secondary Schools.

On the occasion, 239 CAL Centres and 383 ICT labs, completed in the financial year 2017-18 were inaugurated across the State. With this, a total of 691 CAL Centres and 1,010 ICT labs till date have been dedicated to the Government Schools under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. CAL Centres have been established in Middle or Upper Primary Schools which are up to 8th standard and ICT labs have been established in Higher Secondary Schools.

During e-inauguration of CAL and ICT labs, the Governor had an interactive session with students of 101 ICT/CAL Centres through video conferencing.

The Governor complimented the students on getting ICT labs and CAL Centres and urged the students and teachers to make maximum use of new ICT based technologies for improving the quality of education being imparted and obtaining the latest information online. He observed that “Smart Classrooms” would facilitate access to the latest teaching material and improve the level of understanding and clarity of the concepts being taught.

The Governor noted that technology is advancing at a very fast pace and it has pervaded all aspects of life. He observed that only those countries and individuals who keep abreast with rapidly changing technology will progress and be successful.