Governor designate Malik arrives in Srinagar; to take oath today

SRINAGAR: J&K Governor designate, Satya Pal Malik arrived here from Patna on Wednesday afternoon in a special plane.

Malik will be administered the oath of office as 13th Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, ending the five-decade-long practice of retired bureaucrats being appointed to the post, officials said on Wednesday.

Malik (72) has the experience of working with almost all political hues of the country, and will be the first career politician to assume the position after Karan Singh, who held the office from 1965 to 1967.

Outgoing Governor N N Vohra, who was at the helm of affairs for the last 10 years, this afternoon called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a courtesy visit.

He also met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

In Srinagar, the Governor designate Malik was received at the International Airport by the Member Parliament and former Chief Minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah; Advisors to the Governor, B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Director General Police, Dr S P Vaid; Principal Secretary to Governor, Umang Narula; Financial Commissioners, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, IGP Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Budgam and other senior officers of the civil, police administration and the Army.

The Governor designate straightway drove to the Raj Bhavan from the Airport.

At Raj Bhavan he was received by DIG Police, Central Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, SSP Srinagar and the Raj Bhavan staff.

Earlier Chief Secretary, during a series of meetings with the senior officers of the civil and police administration, reviewed the arrangements in connection with the arrival of the Governor designate and the swearing in ceremony scheduled to be held at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

He issued instructions to all the concerned to ensure proper arrangements in this regard as per the protocol.

The Chief Secretary directed that the Principal Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol will be the Nodal Officer for all the arrangements outside Raj Bhavan for the Governor Designate while Principal Secretary to the Governor will be the Nodal Officer for all arrangements regarding the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

It was decided in the meeting that the DGP and ADGP Security would make the adequate security arrangements.

The Advisors, Chief Secretary, DGP and Administrative Secretaries are scheduled to formally brief the Governor at Raj Bhavan after swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

The terrorism-hit state is at present under the Governor’s rule after the BJP withdrew support from its alliance partner PDP in June this year.

Satya Pal Malik had joined the Congress in 1984, and became a Rajya Sabha MP, but resigned three years later against the backdrop of the Bofors scam. He switched to the V P Singh-led Janta Dal in 1988 and became an MP from Aligarh in 1989.

In 2004, Malik joined the BJP and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections, losing to former prime minister Charan Singh’s son Ajit Singh.

Before taking oath as Bihar governor on October 4, 2017, he was in-charge of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha.

Vohra, a 1959-batch Punjab cadre IAS officer, had remained the choice of the central government irrespective of the party in power due to his knowledge, expertise and negotiation skills.

Just as he saw Jammu and Kashmir through its worst crises, including the Amarnath agitation row in 2008, Vohra also witnessed the rise and fall of terrorism in Punjab.

He was the home secretary of Punjab after Operation Blue Star in 1984 when the state was in the thick of a bloody struggle for Khalistan, and the Army stormed into the Golden Temple.

In 1993, soon after the serial bombings in Mumbai, Vohra was appointed the Union home secretary. From 1990 to 1993, he was the defence secretary.

After his retirement in 1994, he had submitted a report of a committee, which studied the problem of criminalisation in politics and examined the criminal-politician-bureaucrat nexus in India.

Malik, who will be taking over the reins on Thursday, is a career politician who started as a student leader in Meerut University and became an MLA of Charan Singh’s Bhartiya Kranti Dal from Baghpat, in Uttar Pradesh, in 1974.