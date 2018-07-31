Governor conveys displeasure over delay in regularisation of casual workers

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: Following the instructions given by Governor N.N Vohra that the entire process of regularising the services of casual workers should be speeded up, the Empowered Committee constituted vide SRO-520 had its 4th meeting under the Chairmanship of Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary, Finance Department, and regularised the engagement of 140 persons of various Departments, of whom 10 belong to PWD, 51 to PHE Department, 8 to I&C Department, 7 to Forest Department, 61 to Housing and UDD and 3 to Technical Education Department.

Giving further details, Choudhary informed that till date the Empowered Committee has held four meetings and cleared 310 cases of various Departments. He further explained that in today’s meeting the cases of 45 persons were rejected for want of the requisite documents as specified in the SRO-520.

Choudhary conveyed the Governor’s serious concern and displeasure over the continuing failure of all concerned departments to promptly submit all required documents, which has caused delay and denial of their due rights to the claimants. Governor has directed Principal Secretary Finance to send him a list of all the defaulting Departments. All Departments have also been issued directions, yet once again, to speed up the submission of cases to the Empowered Committee for urgent disposal.