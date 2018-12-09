Governor constitutes high-level panel to address employees’ grievances

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Taking cognisance of the frequent representations regarding service related grievances of the government employees, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday ordered constitution of a high-level ‘Service Grievance Committee’.
The Committee will be headed by the Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma.
The Members of the Committee include Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning Development, Monitoring & Public Grievances, Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary (after being relieved as CEO) and Hilal Ahmad Parray, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department.
The Committee will hear the grievances on the service related matters of the government employees and take appropriate action on the merits of each case.
