Governor congratulates winning candidates of LS elections

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik has congratulated all the winning candidates of the Lok Sabha elections from J&K, results of which were declared yesterday. Extending his heartfelt greetings, Governor has hoped that all of them will strive for strengthening democratic values and institutions at grass root level, promote public welfare and work for holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir.
Governor has wished them a successful term as Members of Parliament.
