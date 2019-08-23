Governor condoles demise of IGP Pani’s mother

State Times News SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik has condoled the demise of mother of IGP Kashmir, S.P Pani. In a condolence message, Governor prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in its hour of grief.
