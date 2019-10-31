Governor, CM flag off Run for Unity in Mumbai

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ here to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Thursday.
State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil was also present on the occasion.
The birth anniversary of Patel, country’s first home minister, is observed as `National Unity Day’ since 2014. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper