Governor chairs 21st Governing Body meeting of JKERA

SRINAGAR: Governor N.N. Vohra, chaired the 21st meeting of the Governing Body of the J&K ERA here on Tuesday. B.B Vyas, K. Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Advisors to the Governor; B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Naveen Chowdhary, Principal Secretary Finance; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary PD&MD; Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Commissioner, PW(R&B) Department; and Farooq Ahmad Shah, Secretary PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control attended the meeting.

Satish Razdan, CEO JKERA made a detailed presentation on the activities of ERA and informed, inter-alia, that out of 32 sub projects under Jammu and Kashmir Urban Sector Investment Development Programme (JKUSIDP), 20 Sub Projects stand completed which include major projects such as mechanized car parking at City Chowk Jammu, Bikram Chowk Fly Over at Jammu, machanised car parking at Old KMDA Bus Stand, Srinagar, and New Mehjoor Bridge.

CEO stated that out of the 12 Sub Projects in progress, 10 projects were targeted for completion by October 2018 and the remaining two by June 2019 and against the approved cost of Rs. 1994 crores, Rs. 1591 crores had been spent on the projects till date. He further informed that 12 MGD Doodh Ganga Water Supply Scheme (upgradation) involving a cost of Rs. 43.00 crores was currently undergoing pre commissioning testing and was nearing completion. The scheme is expected to be fully functional by October 2018.

While reviewing the progress of Jehangir Chowk Rambagh Fly Over Project, Governor observed that this project had missed several deadlines. Taking a strong view of the slow progress and the recurring delay in construction he issued strong directions to the CEO ERA to closely monitor the pace of construction and ensure that the project was completed in the shortest possible time. He also directed CEO to ensure that all impediments, whether technical or contractual, must be resolved without any delay and CEO should furnish fortnightly progress reports to the Planning Secretary who would send the same to Governor.

While reviewing the overall pace of completion of projects, Governor observed that ERA should take urgent steps to build its capacity for taking up larger sizes of projects and monitoring them effectively to ensure their completion without time or cost overruns. CEO was advised to evolve and utilize internal capacities and also utilise the expertise available with external consultancies to timely deliver its targets.