Governor chairs 18th SKUAST-J Council Meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Governor N.N Vohra, Chancellor of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Jammu (SKUAST-J), chaired the 18th Council meeting of the University, in which Ghulam Nabi Lone, Minister for Agriculture, Syed Basharat Ahmad Bukhari, Minister for Horticulture, and Abdul Ghani Kohli, Minister for Animal, Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries participated.

Chancellor released two publications of the University: “Crop Varieties developed by SKUAST-J” and “Package of Practices – Organic Crop Production.” For enabling wider dissemination among farmers and other stakeholders, Governor advised Dr. Pradeep K. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of the University, to have these publications translated into the vernacular languages and distributed through the KVKs.

Stressing the crucial importance of important Agriculture related information being widely and timely disseminated, Chancellor advised the Vice – Chancellors of both the Farm Universities to consider among their Faculties, students and progressive farmers to set up private radio channels in addition to information being extensively dispersed through the print and electronic media.

The Council congratulated Dr. Pradeep K. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, and the Faculty, for the University securing the second position, among 73 State Farm Universities in the country, for its students securing 8 Veterinary and Fisheries Sciences Post Graduate Scholarships during the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s AIEEA-PG-2017 online counselling.

Chancellor urged Animal Husbandry Minister, to take time bound measures for strengthening the poultry related value chain in the State and for significantly increasing fisheries, mushroom farming, bee keeping and establishment of dairy farms.

Chancellor advised the VCs of both the Farm Universities to critically review as per market requirements wherever there is need to reduce or upgrade the existing capacities in courses offered. He urged developing practices which help the Faculty members in remaining updated about the innovations and technologies in their arenas.

Chancellor suggested to the Agriculture Minister to constitute a group of Ministers of all the Agriculture allied departments, particularly the Ministers incharge of Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Horticulture Departments, for ensuring close co-ordination among all these related departments and ensuring effective implementation of the various Centrally sponsored and State sector schemes.

Earlier, Dr. Pradeep K. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor informed the Council that the University has taken a decision to establish one Integrated Farming System model at each KVK; it has adopted several measures to develop an effective interface with the industrial sector thereby sensitizing and encouraging the students to join the private sector. Further, the relevant Scientific output of the University is being regularly highlighted in print and electronic media and documented in different publications. He informed the Council that the University has launched a‘Farmer Friendly Poultry App’, which is a mobile application designed to help the farmers to assess the production potential and cost benefit ratio, amount of feed required, balance sheet of farmer’s expenditure and profit from the flocks etc. Through this App a farmer can directly communicate with the KVK experts. Further the University has published 300 publications in national and international journals including 14 books. He further informed that 20 new research projects have been sanctioned and 4 students got placements in various reputed companies during the past 6 months.

Among those who attended the meeting were Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary Finance;. Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning; Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir; Dr. Baldev Singh Dhillon, VC, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana; Prof. (Col.) A.K. Gehlot, Vice Chancellor, Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bikaner (Member); Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Secretary Horticulture; Showket Ahmad Beigh, Secretary Agriculture; and Dileep Kachroo, Registrar, SKUAST-Jammu.