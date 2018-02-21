Governor calls for security audit of vital installations

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In the backdrop of the recent spurt in terror attacks, Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra on Tuesday called for a security audit of all vulnerable places and vital installations in the state.

Vohra emphasized the vital importance of urgently carrying out a security audit of all vulnerable places, vital installations and sensitive establishments during a meeting with a senior police officer here, an official spokesman said.

Additional Director General of Police, Home Guards, Disaster Management and Security, Munneer Ahmad Khan called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and briefed him about several important matters relating to security management in the state, he said.

Vohra also complimented Khan for his devoted endeavours during his tenure as the police chief in the valley.

In another meeting with the Director, North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala, Saubhagya Vardhan, Vohra emphasised on the importance of preserving and popularising the fast vanishing folk arts, music and dances of the state, the spokesman said.