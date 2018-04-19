Governor briefs President

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Governor N. N. Vohra, briefed the President, Ram Nath Kovind, who arrived in Jammu, regarding all important issues relating to the State.

Among other matters, Governor briefed the President about the external security situation; the obtaining and emerging internal security environment; status of various important socio-economic development schemes and programmes; issues relating to the functioning of the administrative apparatus; growing incidence of corruption; impact of social media and enhancing radicalisation; and the challenges facing the school education and health sectors. Governor also informed Rashtrapati about issues relating to higher education and functioning of the universities in the State.