Governor assents hike in ex-Legislators’ medical allowance, additional pension

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: After the Raj Bhavan sought clarifications from the State Government about the basis of enhancement, Governor N.N Vohra has accorded assent to the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members’ Pension (Amendment) Bill, 2018 which enhances the Medical Allowance of ex-Legislators from Rs.5000 to Rs.10,000 per month and Additional Pension from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2000 per month. The additional expenditure on account of the revised rates for Medical Allowances and Additional Pension shall be Rs. 3,70,32,000 per annum.

The Raj Bhavan queries were made in the context of CAG’s observation that the indebtedness of the State had gone up by hundred percent in the last eight financial years.