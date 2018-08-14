Governor asks PSC, SSB to expedite recruitments for new medical colleges

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Asking recruiting agencies to prioritise selections for all pending vacancies in Health and Medical Education Department, Governor N.N Vohra on Monday called for drawing a policy framework to overcome the acute and recurring human resource shortage in this critical sector.

“The Public Service Commission (PSC) should expedite the recruitment for the posts of Medical Officers and Faculty Positions for New Medical Colleges and ensure completion of the same before the end of November 2018, if not earlier” Governor observed at a high-level meeting convened here this afternoon to take a holistic review of the human resource position in the State’s Health and Medical Education sector.

Chairman J&K Public Service Commission, Latief-u-Zaman Deva, Advisors to Governor, B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai; Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam; Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary, Principal Secretary to Governor, Umang Narula; Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring, Rohit Kansal and Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr Pawan Kotwal attended the meeting.

Taking serious note of the chronic shortage of faculty in the Medical Colleges and Super-specialty Hospitals, Governor called for working out policy interventions to deal with this important issue. He asked Chief Secretary to bring up a comprehensive policy framework in this regard.

Governor also reiterated his earlier direction regarding urgent constitution of a Committee of officers and experts which shall oversee all issues related to the operationalization of all the 5 new medical colleges.

Responding to Chairman JKPSC’s difficulty regarding the lack of adequate manpower in the Commission, Governor asked Chief Secretary to urgently post the required personnel to ensure time bound selections.

Regarding the filling up of para-medical vacancies in the New Medical Colleges, Chairman SSB was asked to urgently reconcile 1895 referred vacancies with the Finance Department so that the selection process is started on immediate basis.

Governor called for putting all the requisite infrastructure and human resource in place for the New Medical Colleges, coming up at Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri well before the MCI’s visit so that the academic courses in these colleges can start as per schedule next year. He asked Chief Secretary to regularly examine imposition of condition for the passing out graduates of these new medical colleges to work in the State for prescribed periods after graduation.

Governor also called for conducting regular Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings to ensure filling up of promotion quota vacancies.

Regarding the vacancies in the Government Medical Colleges and Super-Specialty Hospitals, the meeting was informed that JKPSC needs to urgently complete the selection process of the already referred 158 posts of Lecturers of GMCs /SSHs to make the Super Specialty Hospitals fully functional and to fill the posts of Lecturers in the GMCs to meet the norms laid down by Medical Council of India.

The meeting was informed to meet the deficiency of doctors in the State. Health and Medical Education Department is in the process of referring around 1200 posts of Medical Officers, in addition to 99 posts of Consultants already referred to JKPSC, for recruitment.

In respect of Indian System of Medicine, the meeting was informed that 115 posts of Medical Officers including 60 in Ayurveda; 39 in Unani and 16 in Homoeopathy stand referred to JKPSC for recruitment.

About non-gazetted vacancies in the Health Department, the meeting was informed that 484 posts-262 vacancies from Directorate of Health Services Kashmir and 222 from Directorate of Health services Jammu- have been referred to the SSB for recruitment.

Similarly, the SSB needs to expedite the selection of 645 posts of the GMCs and SSHs already referred.

The meeting was briefed that to cater to the patient care effectively, creation proposals of H&ME Department involving 1622 posts with an annual financial implication of Rs 4656.96 lakh are pending with the Finance Department.

It was stated that the creation proposals are important as the H&ME Department of the State sector caters to 99 per cent of the Outpatient Care (OPD), 97.5 per cent of the Indoor Patients Care (IPD) and 91 per cent of the total institutional deliveries in the State.

Governor asked Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education to reconcile fresh creations with the Principal Secretary Finance so that a consensus decision is taken on the issue.

Director General Health Services Kashmir, Director Health Services Jammu, Principals of Government Medical Srinagar & Jammu, Director National Health Mission and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.