Governor announces ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for family of Naseer Ahmad

JAMMU: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday announced an
ex-gratia relief of Rs 20 lakh to the next of the kin of CRPF Head Constable,
Naseer Ahmed of district Rajouri.
Naseer Ahmad was martyred at Pulwama, when a CRPF convoy was
attacked by a suicide bomber in which 44 CRPF personnel were martyred.
The Governor prayed for eternal
peace of the departed soul and expressed sympathy and solidarity with his
family members.
