Governor announces ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for family of Naseer Ahmad

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 20 lakh to the next of the kin of CRPF Head Constable, Naseer Ahmed of district Rajouri.

Naseer Ahmad was martyred at Pulwama, when a CRPF convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in which 44 CRPF personnel were martyred.

The Governor prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed sympathy and solidarity with his family members.