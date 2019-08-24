Governor, Advisors greet people on Janmashtami

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik has greeted the people on Janmashtami and expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would be a harbinger of peace, harmony, progress and prosperity in the State.

In his message of felicitations, the Governor observed that the divine message of Lord Krishna, enshrined in the Shrimad Bhagvad Gita, exhorts mankind to strive for the ultimate truth and to do one’s duty to the best of one’s ability without being concerned about the benefits to be gained. He observed that adherence to such values provides firm foundation for the functioning of a harmonious society.

On this auspicious occasion, the Governor prayed for the well-being of the people of the State.

Meanwhile, Advisors to the Governor, K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, K K Sharma, K Skandan and Farooq Khan have greeted the people of the State on Janmashtami.

While extending warm greetings and good wishes to the people on this auspicious occasion, the Advisors said that they hope it will usher Jammu and Kashmir into an era of peace and prosperity.

May this auspicious day bring peace, amity, harmony and prosperity in our lives,” the Advisors said in a joint statement.

The Advisors said the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated across the country with traditional fervour and enthusiasm and reminds us of the life and teachings of Lord Krishna.