Governor, Advisor felicitate Ankita Raina for securing maiden medal at Asian Games

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Governor, Satya Pal Malik extended warm felicitations to 25-year-old Tennis player Ankita Raina, for securing bronze medal at the Asian Games-2018 at Jakarta in Indonesia.

Ankita, originally from Pinglish village of Tral in district Pulwama, has become only the second female tennis player from India to win a medal in singles’ competition at the Asian Games.

Governor in his felicitation message has said that, a child of the soil, Ankita has not only made Jammu and Kashmir proud with her grand achievement, but has also brought laurels to the whole country. “Ït is a real honor for us in Jammu and Kashmir as her family is from this place,” he said.

Governor wished good luck to the young champ in her future sporting endeavours.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar has also felicitated Ankita Raina Singh for the emphatic victory.

Advisor Kumar said Ankita would be adequately honoured by the Governor’s Administration on her return from Jakarta for her splendid performance in the Asian Games.

He said the Governor’s Administration is laying renewed focus on promoting sports in the State and in this regard a new Sports Policy is being formulated to institutionalize the sports culture in J&K.

He said various incentives are being proposed from the State Government to encourage grooming of professional sportspersons in the State.