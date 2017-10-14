Governor administers Oath to SIC

Governor N.N. Vohra administering oath to Mohammad Ashraf Mir.
STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Mohammad Ashraf Mir was administered Oath of Office as Information Commissioner in the State Information Commission by Governor N.N. Vohra here on Saturday.
The Oath ceremony was attended by Haji Anayat Ali, Chairman Legislative Council; Abdul Haq Khan, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Omar Abdullah, former CM and MLA Beerwah, and B.B Vyas, Chief Secretary. Shri Mir was accompanied by his wife and son.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Simon Cowell asks dead parents for advice
Salman never promised my return on ‘Bigg Boss’: Priyank
Ready to discuss issues: Kher on FTII students’ open letter
Happy Amitabh Bachchan is a part of ‘Brahmastra’: Ayan
Aamir Khan would love to be part of ‘Sarfarosh’ sequel
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper