Governor administers Oath to SIC

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Mohammad Ashraf Mir was administered Oath of Office as Information Commissioner in the State Information Commission by Governor N.N. Vohra here on Saturday.

The Oath ceremony was attended by Haji Anayat Ali, Chairman Legislative Council; Abdul Haq Khan, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Omar Abdullah, former CM and MLA Beerwah, and B.B Vyas, Chief Secretary. Shri Mir was accompanied by his wife and son.