Government should talk with Jammu Bar Association: Citizen’s Forum

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: For resolving ongoing dispute between Government and advocates over some issues besides maintaining peace in Jammu region, the Citizen’s Forum requested Lt Governor G C Murmu to discuss the matter with Jammu HC Bar Association.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, R K Chadha, President Citizen’s Forum said, “We are nobody to advise the Government but for maintaining peace in Jammu territory, which is unnecessarily suffering along with Kashmir because of strict restrictions due to prevailing conditions, the Government should hold talks with lawyers.”

R K Chadha further said that at present Jammu is passing through a very rough phase. “Government has declared UT as disturbed area and is issuing orders in hurry, and that too without having any discussion on subjects, which is against interest of people of the region. There is a lot of hue and cry on two recent orders regarding shifting of Jammu HC building and transfer of Registration powers to Revenue Department. We request the Lt Governor to discuss the pros and cons of the issues with members of Bar Association and then take the final decision for saving people from unnecessary harassment. We have full faith in the working of new government and wish it will listen to wishes of people, which never happened during previous successive governments in the state.”

Chadha further said, “As Raika- Bahu forest area is like a lifeline of Jammu city likewise lawyers of Jammu Bar Association are political lifeline of Jammu people against Kashmiri leaders’ onslaught and discrimination.”

On the occasion, Chadha welcomed Dr C L Gupta, a renowned and senior doctor and congratulated him for joining Citizen’s Forum.

The signatories to the statement included ADGP Retired S S Wazir, Dr Ravinder Madan, K B Jandyal former PSC Member, Dr Arun Gupta (MIER), Arun Sharma, IGP Retired Prem Gupta, R K Handa, P P Sharma, Col Retired Shiv Choudhary, J K Vaid former Director GSI, K K Khosa President KP Sabha, S P Sharma Senior Journalist, Shiban Khaibri, S K Gupta, Lalit Mahajan, Deepak Handa, Lalit Makin, Capt Retired O P Sharma, Harbans Wahi, Jit Pal Sahni, Advocates Ashok Parihar, Anil Sethi, Anuj Dewan Raina, Aditya Sharma and Ashok Misra, M S Kapoor, Veena Handa, Manjit Manocha, Pooja Malhotra, Sarita Oswal, Samir Bhasin and Sunny Dua.