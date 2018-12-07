Government forms monitoring Committee for ‘Housing for All’ scheme in JK

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Governor’s Administration on Thursday accorded sanction to the constitution of Divisional/District Level Committee for monitoring and implementation of ‘Housing For All’ – Urban (HFA-U) Mission in the State.

According to the order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the Chairman of Divisional Level Committee (Jammu/Kashmir) would be respective Divisional Commissioner. While Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation/ Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Director Urban Local Bodies Jammu/Kashmir, Chief Executive Officer, Jammu Urban Development Agency/ Chief Executive Officer, Kashmir Urban Development Agency would act as its respective Members. Similarly, Managing Director, J&K Housing Board shall act as Member Secretary.

The terms of reference of the Divisional Level Committee(s) shall be to monitor and review the implementation of each component of the scheme on fortnightly basis; expedite the grounding of houses so that the construction can be completed as per the scheduled time; and examine the Annual Action Plan before placing it for approval of State Level Sanctioning & Monitoring Committee (SLMC).

Further GAD order reads that Chairman of District Level Committee would be the concerned District Development Commissioner while Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) concerned, Chief Executive Officer/Executive Officer concerned, Project Officer concerned District Urban Development Agency, City Level Technical Cell concerned as its Members. Similarly, Deputy General Manager J&K Housing Board would act as Member Secretary.

The District Level Committee shall review the progress of the scheme on weekly basis in the concerned District, verify the approved beneficiaries under the scheme through Municipal Councils/ Committees; expedite the process of land title verification of the beneficiaries under the scheme through Revenue Department, ensure that the beneficiary is not given benefit under more than one component of the Mission & proper Aadhaar details of the beneficiaries are obtained, monitor the utilization of funds which shall be placed at the disposal of Municipal Councils/ Municipal Committees through District Development Commissioners by J&K Housing Board; and undertake proper demand survey in the districts so as to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out of the scheme.