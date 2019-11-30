Government employees attain superannuation

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A number of employees of various State Government Departments attained superannuation here on Friday.

Directorate of Information and Public Relations accorded an affectionate adieu to Assistant Director (Information) Baghwan Das Sharma on his superannuation.

On the occasion, officers and officials of DIPR appreciated Sharma for his dedication and honesty during his four-decade service career and congratulated him on his superannuation.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Information and Public Relations, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, hailed Sharma’s role in DIPR and congratulated him on his retirement. She extended her best wishes to Sharma for post retirement life and opined that post retirement life could be dedicated for the betterment of society

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma thanked all his colleagues for their support and cooperation during his tenure in the department.

Dr Sehrish also presented a shawl to Sharma as a token of appreciation on behalf of employees of the Information Department.

Meanwhile, SKUAST-Teaching Association Jammu (SKUAST-TAJ) accorded a warm farewell to Dr Vijay K Razdan Professor (Plant-Pathology) on attaining superannuation after rendering 41 years of distinguished services.

The Vice Chancellor, Dr K S Risam while appreciating Dr Razdan’s contributions in teaching, research and extension, wished him a very healthy post-retired life.

President Teaching Association, Dr Vikas Sharma, while listing Dr Razdan’s achievements as an administrator and his contributions in the discipline of Plant-Pathology wished him a prosperous life after retirement. The advisors / office bearers of teaching association including Dr R K Samnotra, Dr Rajeev Sangra, Dr Vinod Gupta, Dr Jai Kapoor, Dr Poonam Parihar and Dr Sanjay Khajuria also wished him a happy life after retirement.

Similarly, Jammu University Officers’ Welfare Association extended its heartfelt felicitation to the President of the Association, Rajinder Singh Khajuria, Assistant Registrar who is going to superannuate on Saturday i.e, November 30.

While expressing gratitude towards the University Administration, Khajuria appreciated the sincere efforts made by the authorities towards meeting the long pending needs for having senior officers at the middle level of the officers’ cadre. He expressed that filling the five vacancies of Deputy Registrars and four vacancies of Assistant Registrar by the University Authorities will go a long way in strengthening the administrative setup of the university in the times to come. By selection of five in-service Assistant Registrars as Deputy Registrars there will be induction of fresh blood in the Organization with the appointment of five new Assistant Registrars in offing.